Catching on: Big Ten receivers putting up some big numbers

Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba cut toward the middle, turned and caught a short pass from C.J. Stroud and turned the short route into a highlight-reel play. Smith-Njigba juked past a Nebraska cornerback, burst up the left side and sped to the end zone for a 75-yard touchdown.
The longest play of the sophomore's career highlighted a record performance that helped No. 6 Ohio State escape Nebraska with a 26-17 victory. Smith-Njigba came up huge with top receiver Garrett Wilson out, setting one school mark with 15 catches and finishing just shy of another with a personal-best 240 yards receiving.