Catcher Dustin Garneau agrees to 1-year deal with Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Catcher Dustin Garneau has agreed to a one-year contract with the Houston Astros, where he figures to compete for a backup role.

Robinson Chirinos and Martín Maldonado became free agents, and Tuesday's agreement likely will not be the final catching move for the AL champions.

The 32-year-old Garneau hit .244 with three homers and 14 RBIs in 35 games this year for the Los Angeles Angels and Oakland, which claimed him off waivers on Aug. 3.

A five-year major league veteran, he also has played for Colorado and the Chicago White Sox.

___

