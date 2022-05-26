Castroneves seeks historic fifth Indianapolis 500 victory JENNA FRYER, AP Auto Racing Writer May 26, 2022 Updated: May 26, 2022 4:03 p.m.
Helio Castroneves, of Brazil, stands by his car during qualifications for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Helio Castroneves lost his first battle for position in the parking lot of Global Preparatory Academy, a dual language school located less than 10 minutes from Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
He'd been to the school before, knew he was supposed to park in an alley around back and knew he'd lead passenger Romain Grosjean through a cafeteria door into their appearance. But the carpool line was jammed, so Castroneves slowed his bronze Acura through the school parking lot to wind his way past the traffic.