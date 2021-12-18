Castleton double-double helps Florida hold off USF 66-55 Dec. 18, 2021 Updated: Dec. 18, 2021 3:41 p.m.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Colin Castleton scored 12 points with 11 rebounds, his fifth double-double, and Florida held off South Florida 66-55 at the the Orange Bowl Classic on Saturday.
Castleton scored nine in the second half, including a putback that showcased Florida's transition game. Phlandrous Fleming swatted away a driving layup by South Florida's Jamir Chaplin, Tyree Applebee caught the ball in the air, spun away from a defender to start the fast break. Appleby fed to Myreon Jones cutting to the basket and Castleton was there for the flush when Jones' layup rimmed out.