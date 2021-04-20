Carter scores first with Pittsburgh in 7-6 win over Devils WILL GRAVES, AP Sports Writer April 20, 2021 Updated: April 20, 2021 10:26 p.m.
1 of8 Pittsburgh Penguins' Jeff Carter (77) returns to the bench after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Pittsburgh Penguins' Mike Matheson (5) celebrates his goal with Cody Ceci (4) as New Jersey Devils' Jesper Boqvist (90) skates back to his bench during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Pittsburgh Penguins Bryan Rust, left, gets the puck around New Jersey Devils goaltender Scott Wedgewood, right, for a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) gloves a shot by New Jersey Devils' Yegor Sharangovich (17) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Pittsburgh Penguins' Evan Rodrigues (9) returns to the bench after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jeff Carter picked up his first goal in Pittsburgh as part of a first-period deluge and the Penguins held on for a 7-6 victory over New Jersey on Tuesday night.
Pittsburgh led 6-0 entering the third before the Devils put together a furious rally. Andreas Johnsson pulled New Jersey within one with 41 seconds remaining but the Devils couldn't generate another shot with the goaltender pulled.