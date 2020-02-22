Carter's late layup lifts Hartford over Binghamton 75-74

VESTAL, N.Y. (AP) — Traci Carter scored on a layup with 7 seconds remaining in the game and Hartford rallied late to knock off Binghamton 75-74 on Saturday.

Carter finished with 12 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Hawks (15-14, 8-6 America East Conference), who trailed 44-31 at halftime.

Binghamton (9-18, 3-11) stormed out to a 26-2 lead by the 12:44 mark of the first half before Hartford began chipping away. Dan Petcash sank two free throws with 6:11 to go to give the Bearcats a 64-55 lead, but Malik Ellison's three-point play ignited a game-ending 20-10 run for Hartford. The Hawks trailed the whole way until Michael Dunn hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put Hartford up 72-69 with 1:35 left to play. The Hawks stayed in front from there.

Freshman Moses Flowers hit three 3-pointers and scored 15 with six rebounds to pace Hartford. Ellison pitched in with 14 points and 12 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season. Sophomore Hunter Marks finished with 11 points and a career-high 14 rebounds for his second double-double of the campaign.

Sophomore Sam Sessoms topped Binghamton with 22 points, but he made just 9 of 22 shots from the floor, including 1 of 6 from 3-point range. Richard Caldwell Jr. scored 18 but missed 4 of 5 from beyond the arc. Pierre Sarr totaled 11 points, eight rebounds and four steals.

Hartford shot 41% from the floor, 39% from beyond the arc (12 of 31) and made 13 of 21 free throws. Binghamton shot 43% overall, 29% from distance (7 of 24) and hit 15 of 19 foul shots.

The Hawks swept the season series with the Bearcats. Hartford won the first matchup 73-57.

