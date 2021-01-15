Carr, Allen lead Delaware over Hofstra 74-56

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Andrew Carr and Ryan Allen scored 19 points apiece, and Dylan Painter had 18 points and a career-high 19 rebounds as Delaware defeated Hofstra 74-56 on Friday.

Ebby Asamoah had 12 points for Delaware (4-5, 2-2 Colonial Athletic Association).

Jalen Ray had 25 points for the Pride (6-6, 2-3). Isaac Kante added 10 points and Kvonn Cramer had seven rebounds. Tareq Coburn, the Pride’s second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 16 points per game, shot only 20% for the game (1 of 5).

