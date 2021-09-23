Cards win 11th in row, best streak since 2001; stall Brewers TOM KERTSCHER, Associated Press Sep. 22, 2021 Updated: Sep. 23, 2021 12:32 a.m.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O’Neill homered as the St. Louis Cardinals won their 11th straight game, extending their lead for the second NL wild-card spot and beating the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers 10-2 Wednesday night.
Goldschmidt also doubled, singled and scored four runs to help St. Louis stretch its best winning streak since an 11-game string in 2001.