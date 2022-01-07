Cards designate Watt to return, could help in playoffs

Ross D. Franklin/AP

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt has been designated to return from the injured reserve list by the Arizona Cardinals, leaving open the possibility he could boost the team's defense during the playoffs.

The Cardinals made the move Friday and now have 21 days to elevate Watt to the 53-man roster. He can return to practice immediately. The 32-year-old Watt was initially expected to be out for the season because of a shoulder injury on Oct. 24, but has been working out at Arizona's practice facility to try to be ready for the playoffs.