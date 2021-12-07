Cards, Pack, Bucs, Pats, Chiefs still top 5 in AP Pro32 poll

NEW YORK (AP) \u2014 Sometimes, it\u2019s lonely at the top. Except for the latest AP Pro32 poll. The top five teams are all quite familiar with each other as they remain unchanged from last week. The Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs all kept their places high up in the rankings. The Cardinals earned 11 of the 12 first-place votes for 382 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL. The Cardinals will close out Week 14 when they host the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. \u201cKyler Murray is back after a three-week absence and the Cardinals again look like an offensive juggernaut in becoming the first 10-win team of the season,\u201d said Rick Gosselin of Talk of Fame Network. \u201cMurray didn\u2019t look rusty at all in Chicago, passing for two touchdowns and rushing for two more, in Arizona\u2019s romp over the Bears. That returned Murray to the NFL MVP discussion.\u201d The Rams, who routed the Jaguars to end a three-game losing streak, gained a spot to round out the top 10 in the poll. The Packers, who are coming off a bye, earned the remaining first-place vote and also have a prime-time game in Week 14 as they host the rival Bears on Sunday night. The Buccaneers handled the Falcons in Atlanta and now get ready to host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The Bills dropped two spots to No. 9 after losing 14-10 at home in blustery conditions to the Patriots. \u201c(Bills QB) Josh Allen simply didn\u2019t deliver when he needed to do it at the end,\u201d Fox Sports\u2019 John Czarnecki said. The Patriots\u2019 win, in which rookie quarterback Mac Jones completed only two of three passes for 19 yards for the entire game, gave them control of the AFC East as they head into their bye week. \u201cBill Belichick is in first place in the AFC East with a rookie quarterback coming off a road win in Buffalo thanks to a brilliant strategy in wind-swept conditions,\u201d Newsday\u2019s Bob Glauber said. \u201cThere\u2019s your Coach of the Year.\u201d The Chiefs have won five in a row after shutting down the Broncos on Sunday night and will look to stay hot as they host the reeling Raiders on Sunday. The Baltimore Ravens remained at No. 6, despite losing 20-19 to the rival Pittsburgh Steelers on a failed 2-point attempt in the final seconds. The Ravens will try to rebound on Sunday as they head to Cleveland to face the Browns for the second time in three weeks. The Ravens were joined at No. 6 by the Tennessee Titans, who moved up two spots even though they are coming off their bye. The Dallas Cowboys climbed two spots to No. 8 after topping New Orleans and now enter a closing stretch in which they face four NFC East opponents in their final five games to decide the division. ___ More AP NFL coverage: https:\/\/apnews.com\/hub\/NFL and https:\/\/twitter.com\/AP_NFL