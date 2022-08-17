Caratini's 2-run single in 11th rallies Brewers over Dodgers RICH ROVITO, Associated Press Aug. 17, 2022 Updated: Aug. 17, 2022 1:27 a.m.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Victor Caratini hit a two-run single off Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel in the 11th inning, rallying the Milwaukee Brewers over Los Angeles 5-4 on Tuesday night.
“I just tried to make contact,” said Caratini, who was mobbed by his teammates after the hit. “Whether it’s a flyball or putting the ball in play, try to get at least one run in and thankfully it worked.”