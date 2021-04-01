Capela, Young guide Hawks past Spurs 134-129 in 2 OT RAUL DOMINGUEZ, Associated Press April 1, 2021 Updated: April 1, 2021 11:45 p.m.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Clint Capela had 28 points and 17 rebounds, Trae Young had 28 points and 12 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks overcame two late meltdowns to beat the San Antonio Spurs 134-129 in double overtime Thursday night.
Young had 15 points in the overtime periods as Atlanta snapped a two-game skid. Bogdan Bogdanovic added 28 points while shooting 4 for 5 on 3-pointers.