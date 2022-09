WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryson Canty had a career day with eight catches for 139 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown on a pass from Joe Green, who threw for a career-high 263 yards, leading Columbia to a 42-6 drubbing of Georgetown on Saturday.

Rocco Milia capped the rout with a 93-yard interception return with 5:05 to play, the longest pick-6 in program history.