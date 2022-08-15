Canada tops Finland 6-3, heads to quarters at world junior Aug. 15, 2022 Updated: Aug. 15, 2022 9:23 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of9 Canada's William Dufour (25) is stopped by Finland goalie Leevi Merilainen (1) during the second period of an IIHF world junior hockey championships game Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) JASON FRANSON/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Canada's Ridly Greig (17) and Finland's Joni Jurmo (4) vie for the puck as Finland goalie Leevi Merilainen (1) watches during the second period of an IIHF world junior hockey championships game Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) JASON FRANSON/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Canada's William Dufour (25) and Ridly Ridly Greig (17) celebrate a goal against Finland during the second period of an IIHF world junior hockey championships game Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) JASON FRANSON/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Canada's Kent Johnson (13) is checked by Finland's Samuel Helenius during the second period of an IIHF world junior hockey championships game Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) JASON FRANSON/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Switzerland's Attilio Biasca (17) celebrates a goal against Austria during the third period of an IIHF world junior hockey championships game Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) JASON FRANSON/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Switzerland's Jonas Taibel (25) and Austria's David Reinbacher (5) work for the puck during the second period of an IIHF world junior hockey championships game Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) JASON FRANSON/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Team captain and Anaheim Ducks prospect Mason McTavish had a goal and two assists Monday, leading Canada to a 6-3 win over Finland in Group A play in the world junior hockey championship.
Connor Bedard and Ridly Greig each had a goal and an assist, and Brennan Othmann, Tyson Foerester and William Dufour also scored for Canada (4-0-0), which finished atop Group A. Olen Zellweger had three assists.