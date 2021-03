LAS VEGAS (AP) — Desmond Cambridge Jr. had a season-high 31 points as fifth-seeded Nevada topped fourth-seeded Boise State 89-82 in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference Tournament on Thursday.

Grant Sherfield had 26 points for Nevada (16-9). Warren Washington added 18 points and 11 rebounds. Tre Coleman had seven rebounds and five assists. The Wolf Pack will face No. 1 seed San Diego State in the semifinals on Friday.