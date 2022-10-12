Calipari: Oscar Tshiebwe to have 'minor' procedure on knee

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky coach John Calipari says on social media that consensus national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe will have a “minor” 15-minute procedure to “clean some things up” in his knee.

Calipari did not specify in a Twitter post on Tuesday which knee will be treated. The school did not have specifics Wednesday on how long Tshiebwe will be out. The coach said he sat the 6-foot-9 senior forward for Saturday's practice for a knee issue and again on Monday. Tshiebwe pushed to participate in Sunday’s pro day workout before NBA scouts in what Calipari described as “an unbelievable performance.”