Bye Ben? Roethlisberger eyes one last stand at Heinz Field WILL GRAVES, AP Sports Writer Jan. 2, 2022 Updated: Jan. 2, 2022 3:03 p.m.
1 of9 FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger shovel passes the ball while being hit by Baltimore Ravens' Trevor Pryce during the second quarter of the NFL AFC championship football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2009. Roethlisberger will run out onto the Heinz Field turf for the 135th and likely final time on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, when the Steelers host Cleveland. Julie Jacobson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger evades the rush by the Cincinnati Bengals defense in the second quarter of the Steelers' 28-17 win in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2004. Roethlisberger will run out onto the Heinz Field turf for the 135th and likely final time on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, when the Steelers host Cleveland. KEITH SRAKOCIC/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) is hit by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Matt Judon (91) as he gets off a pass during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. Roethlisberger will run out onto the Heinz Field turf for the 135th and likely final time on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, when the Steelers host Cleveland. Fred Vuich/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) passes in the fourth quarter of the NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014 in Pittsburgh. Roethlisberger will run out onto the Heinz Field turf for the 135th and likely final time on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, when the Steelers host Cleveland. Don Wright/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger plays in the NFLfootball game against the Green Bay Packers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2009. Roethlisberger will run out onto the Heinz Field turf for the 135th and likely final time on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, when the Steelers host Cleveland. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) gets off a pass as he is tackled by Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Tim Williams (56) during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Roethlisberger will run out onto the Heinz Field turf for the 135th and likely final time on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, when the Steelers host Cleveland. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger has been flirting with the idea of retirement for years. This time, however, feels different. For the first time in his nearly two-decade career, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback did more than just hint that the end is near. It may finally be at hand.
“I would say that all signs are pointing to this could be it,” Roethlisberger said in the run-up to Monday night's game against Cleveland at Heinz Field.