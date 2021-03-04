Buzzer shot beats Baldwin in loss to Brethren

BALDWIN – Baldwin dropped a tough boys basketball showdown against host Brethren on Friday on a 3-point shot at the buzzer 58-56.

The Panthers trailed 19-13 after the first quarter, 30-24 at halftime and was tied 39-39 after the third quarter.

Both teams were undefeated in the league.

“With 24 seconds to go, we were down by five,” Baldwin coach JJ Eads said. “We went on a quick 6-0 run including a four-point play by (Carmelo) Lindsey. We were up 56-55 with nine seconds to go. They called timeout with six seconds to go. We took away their first option with some great defense. Their point guard had the ball at the wing three and he had no choice to shoot it…and he hit it right at the buzzer.”

Lindsey had 24 points with half of those in the fourth quarter. He had two four-point plays in the fourth.

“That got us right back into it,” Eads said.

Dylan Hibma had 11 points and 11 rebounds. Karlito McKinney added nine points. LaVonte Palmer had eight points.

“It seems like we were fighting back all night,” Eads said. “We held their 6-8 kid to 13 points and had him foul out. It was a good high school game. We kept battling all night. We got the lead with nine seconds to go. It was a tough way to go down to second place in the league with a shot like that.”

Baldwin is both 4-1 overall and in the league.

“The kids played hard and it was a tough way to lose,” Eads said.”