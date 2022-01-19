Butler's block seals Florida State's OT win over No. 6 Duke

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — RayQuan Evans made a pair of free throws with 12 seconds left in overtime, John Butler blocked Wendell Moore Jr.'s driving attempt in the lane with 2 seconds remaining, and Florida State stunned No. 6 Duke 79-78 on Tuesday night.

Florida State (11-5, 5-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) let a nine-point lead slip away in regulation and needed Evans' driving layup high off the glass with 2 seconds left to send the game to overtime. The Seminoles held on for their first win over a ranked Duke team since Jan. 10, 2017.