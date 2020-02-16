Burton helps No. 19 Northwestern rally past Nebraska 60-56

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Veronica Burton scored 21 points and No. 19 Northwestern scored the last nine points of the game to pull out a 60-56 win over Nebraska on Sunday.

Lindsey Pulliam scored the last four points, including the clinching free throws with four seconds left in a fourth quarter of runs.

The Cornhuskers scored the first four points to take a 48-42 lead. Northwestern scored the next seven, five from Burton, for a 49-48 lead at the 6:11 mark. Nebraska then scored six and kept the lead until Jordan Hamilton hit a 3-pointer with 1:53 to play to tie the game. Pulliam's jumper with 28 seconds left put the Wildcats on top.

Nebraska missed its last four shots and had two turnovers in the final 2:13.

Neither team managed a double-figures lead and Northwestern's biggest was five, which came late in the first quarter.

Hamilton had 10 points for the Wildcats (22-3, 12-2 Big Ten), who won their fifth straight to remain a half-game behind first-place Maryland despite shooting a season-low 28.8%. Northwestern went 17 of 19 from the foul line and forced 15 turnovers for 21 points.

Leigha Brown scored 14 points for Nebraska (16-10, 6-9) and Kate Cain had 12 points, 12 rebounds and seven blocks.

Cain, a junior, has 93 blocks, the second-best season total in school history behind the 100 she had as a freshman. She has six straight games of at least five blocks and her career total of 272 is four more than her mother had in a four-year career at Fairfield.

