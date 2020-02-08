Burns scores 21 to lift Siena over Fairfield 65-49

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Elijah Burns had 21 points as Siena won its 10th consecutive home game, beating Fairfield 65-49 on Friday night.

Burns shot 10 for 11 from the line.

Manny Camper had 14 points and eight rebounds for Siena (11-10, 7-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jalen Pickett added 11 points and six assists.

Wassef Methnani had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Stags (9-13, 5-6). Allan Jeanne-Rose added 10 points and seven rebounds. Chris Maidoh had nine rebounds and three blocks.

Landon Taliaferro, the Stags' leading scorer entering the contest at 14 points per game, shot only 20% for the game (1 of 5). Jesus Cruz, the Stags' second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 12 points per game, shot only 17% for the game (1 of 6).

Siena plays Canisius at home on Sunday. Fairfield faces Iona at home on Sunday.

