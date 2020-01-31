Burns lifts Winthrop over Charleston Southern 77-60

D.J. Burns had a career-high 23 points as Big South Conference leader Winthrop stretched its win streak to 11 games, getting past Charleston Southern 77-60 on Thursday night.

Burns shot 11 for 14 from the field.

Josh Ferguson had 13 points and 11 rebounds for Winthrop (15-7, 9-0). Chandler Vaudrin added 11 points. Russell Jones had 11 points and six rebounds.

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Buccaneers (11-10, 5-4), whose four-game win streak came to an end. Ty Jones added 19 points.

Winthrop matches up against UNC Asheville at home on Saturday. Charleston Southern takes on Radford on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com