Burger gets game-winning hit as White Sox beat Cubs 5-4

CHICAGO (AP) — Jake Burger atoned for a costly error with a game-ending RBI single in the 12th inning, and the banged-up Chicago White Sox topped the Chicago Cubs 5-4 on Sunday in a wild finale to the season series between the crosstown rivals.

Danny Mendick opened the White Sox 12th as the automatic runner, and he advanced on Andrew Vaughn's grounder to second against Robert Gsellman (0-2). Burger then drove Gsellman's next pitch into left for the winning hit.

Matt Foster (1-0) worked a scoreless 12th, helping the White Sox to a sorely needed victory after they lost shortstop Tim Anderson to a right groin strain in the fifth.

The White Sox looked as if they had won the game in the 11th after pinch-hitter Leury García attempted a sacrifice, and Gsellman's throw got away from first baseman Alfonso Rivas. But García was called out for interference and Adam Engel was sent back to second.

White Sox manager Tony La Russa came out to talk to home-plate umpire Ted Barrett as the sellout crowd of 38,080 at Guaranteed Rate Field booed the decision.

The Cubs opened a 3-1 lead with two runs in the 10th on reliever Reynaldo López's throwing error and Christopher Morel's RBI single. Morel also robbed Burger of extra bases with a leaping grab in center with a runner on first in the eighth.

The White Sox responded with two runs in the bottom half of the 10th. Vaughn had a sacrifice fly and José Abreu tied it at 3 with an RBI single to center.

Rivas hit a sacrifice fly in the 11th for the Cubs, but Engel tied it again with an RBI single.

The Cubs wasted a terrific start by Marcus Stroman, who pitched seven innings of three-hit ball. The right-hander threw 62 of his 90 pitches for strikes, finishing with a 2-1 record and a 1.50 ERA in four May starts.

The White Sox trailed 1-0 before pinch-runner AJ Pollock scored on David Robertson's wild pitch in the ninth. With two out and a runner on third, Josh Harrison bounced out to Nico Hoerner at shortstop.

Stroman also helped himself with a pair of solid defensive plays. First, he snared Vaughn’s comebacker in the fourth and threw him out at first. Then he jumped on Mendick’s sacrifice attempt and cut down Harrison at third for the first out of the sixth.

The Cubs scored their first run when Rafael Ortega hustled home from second on Burger's error in the seventh. Ortega reached on a two-out walk and stole second before Burger mishandled P.J. Higgins' grounder to third.

The unearned run was the only blemish on Dylan Cease's line. The right-hander allowed two hits, struck out five and walked four in seven innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: LHP Wade Miley was placed on the 15-day injured list with a left shoulder strain. RHP Mark Leiter Jr. was recalled from Triple-A Iowa. ... OF Seiya Suzuki (sprained left ring finger) was out of the starting lineup for the second straight game. He played catch on the field, and manager David Ross said Suzuki also planned to hit in the cage. ... LHP Sean Newcomb (ankle) is slated to make a third rehab appearance with Iowa on Tuesday, and RHP Alec Mills (right quadriceps strain) is scheduled for his next rehab game with the minor league club on Wednesday. ... RHP Michael Rucker (left turf toe) pitched a scoreless inning in a rehab appearance with Iowa on Saturday.

White Sox: OF Eloy Jiménez (right hamstring tendon surgery) felt “a tug” on a swing during his first rehab game with Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday, according to La Russa. Jiménez was replaced by a pinch-runner after a second-inning single, and La Russa said he might not play for a day or two. “It’s not perfect, it’s not what you would hope, but it still doesn’t change the expectation that he’s healing and on his way,” La Russa said. "Just have to be careful with him.” ... CF Luis Robert (COVID-19 IL) is much improved, and La Russa said he likely will travel with the team to Toronto.

UP NEXT

Cubs: For Monday's doubleheader against Milwaukee, LHP Drew Smyly (2-5, 4.08 ERA) will start one of the games, and the team hadn't announced a second starter. LHP Aaron Ashby (0-3, 2.91 ERA) will start one of the games for the Brewers, who also hadn't announced a second starter.

White Sox: Following an off day, RHP Lucas Giolito (3-1, 2.63 ERA) starts Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series at Toronto. RHP Kevin Gausman (4-3, 2.25 ERA) takes the mound for the Blue Jays.

