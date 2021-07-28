Bumgarner wins pitching duel as D-backs edge Rangers 3-2 July 28, 2021 Updated: July 28, 2021 11:20 p.m.
1 of9 Arizona Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho, left, celebrates his solo home run with third base coach Tony Perezchica during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner throws to a Texas Rangers batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Texas Rangers' Nate Lowe celebrates as he stands on first after hitting an RBI single in the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jordan Lyles throws to an Arizona Diamondbacks batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Texas Rangers first-round draft pick Jack Leiter throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the Rangers' baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Arizona Diamondbacks' David Peralta celebrates his solo home run as he nears home during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Madison Bumgarner pitched four-hit ball over seven innings to win for the first time in 2 1/2 months and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Texas Rangers 3-2 on Wednesday night, after both teams scratched their top hitters from the starting lineups.
Arizona traded third baseman Eduardo Escobar, its only All-Star this season, to the Milwaukee Brewers for two prospects.