Luther librarian, co-director Jody Lucas retires after 19 years LUTHER — For the past 19 years, those who visited the Luther Area Public Library were greeted...

Library summer reading programs a success in Lake County LAKE COUNTY — When kids are out of school for the summer months, local libraries pick up where...

Celebrating community: Elk Township hosts Music in the Park ELK TOWNSHIP — The last big summer weekend for the year ended on a great note in Elk Township....