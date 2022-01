SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Buddy Boeheim scored 25 points, Joe Girard added 23 and Syracuse never trailed in the second half and beat Clemson 91-78 on Tuesday night.

Jesse Edwards had 15 points and 11 rebounds for a second double-double of the season for Syracuse (9-9, 3-4 Atlantic Coast Conference). Jimmy Boeheim added 13 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double.