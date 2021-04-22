Bucks start out strong, defeat 76ers 124-117 RICH ROVITO, Associated Press April 22, 2021 Updated: April 22, 2021 10 p.m.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points and Khris Middleton had 24 as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 124-117 on Thursday night in a matchup of two of the Eastern Conference's top teams.
Bobby Portis added a season-high 23 points as the Bucks ended a five-game home losing streak.