Bucknell recovers onside kick, gets FG for 1st win of season

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Matt Schearer made a 19-yard field goal with 18 seconds left and Bucknell won its first game of the season with a 19-17 victory over Lehigh on Saturday.

Trailing 17-10, Nick Semptimphelter found Marques Owens on a deep ball to get to the 2-yard line and Rushawn Baker punched it in before the extra point was blocked. The Bison recovered the onside kick to get it back at the Lehigh 47 and Semptimphelter connected on another deep ball to Charlie Kreinbucher, setting up Schearer's make.