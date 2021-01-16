Buchanan scores 14 to lift Manhattan past Niagara 58-49

NEW YORK (AP) — Elijah Buchanan had 14 points and nine rebounds as Manhattan beat Niagara 58-49 on Friday.

Samir Stewart had 13 points for Manhattan (4-4, 3-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Warren Williams added 11 rebounds and three blocks, and Samba Diallo had nine rebounds. Anthony Nelson, the Jaspers’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 16 points per game, was held to four points.

Kobi Nwandu had 12 points for the Purple Eagles (5-6, 4-5). Marcus Hammond added 10 points. Greg Kuakumensah had seven rebounds.

