Bruins rally in 2nd half to beat No. 18 Colorado, 70-63

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Tyger Campbell had seven of his 15 points during a 20-3 UCLA run in the second half, and the Bruins rallied from nine points down to beat No. 18 Colorado 70-63 on Saturday and tie the Buffaloes atop the Pac-12 Conference.

Campbell added 11 assists and Cody Riley scored 16 points, 14 in the second half. UCLA (17-11, 10-5) has won nine of its last 11.

McKinley Wright IV had 20 points for Colorado, which sent its two seniors off with a disappointing loss in the final home game of the season.

The Buffaloes (21-7, 10-5) missed a chance to retain sole possession of first place in the conference. They have three games left, all on the road, but will need to sweep and get help to capture their first regular-season Pac-12 title.

Two of their five losses have come against the Bruins, who started the conference schedule 1-3 but have rallied to the top of the standings.

On Saturday, they stunned the sellout crowd of 11,214 at the CU Events Center.

Colorado led 50-41 with 12:34 remaining but missed 10 straight shots and had only three free throws over the next 9:53. UCLA capitalized with a big run, scoring 14 straight in one stretch.

Campbell put the Bruins ahead for good with a 3-pointer to make it 53-50, and Jake Kyman made it 61-53 with a jumper.

Wright hit two 3-pointers to cut the Bruins' lead to 66-63 but UCLA held on.

UCLA: The 9-2 stretch has put the Bruins in position to contend for the conference title but they'll likely need to sweep the rest of their games. Fortunately for them the last three are all in LA — home against Arizona and Arizona State and at Southern Cal in the final game.

Colorado: The Buffaloes are still alive, barely, for their first regular-season conference title. They'll need to sweep three road games and hope UCLA, Arizona and Arizona State stumble.

UCLA: Host Arizona State on Thursday night.

Colorado: At Cal on Thursday night.

