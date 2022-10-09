Browns doomed by missed FGs, tackles in loss to Chargers

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson will return to the Browns on Monday, though won’t be eligible to play until early December. He's rejoining a team with problems that go far deeper than its quarterback.
Cleveland's numerous issues — a disappointing defense, an inability to finish and quarterback Jacoby Brissett's late-game mistakes, to name a few — were exposed Sunday in a 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, who tried to give the Browns a win.