Browning leads Bengals past Rams 16-7 in Super Bowl rematch Aug. 27, 2022 Updated: Aug. 27, 2022 9 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of11 Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) throws against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of a preseason NFL football game in Cincinnati, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Joshua A. Bickel/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Cincinnati Bengals tight end Justin Rigg (87) celebrates his touchdown reception against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of a preseason NFL football game in Cincinnati, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Joshua A. Bickel/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II (18) runs after a catch against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of a preseason NFL football game in Cincinnati, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Jeff Dean/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Los Angeles Rams cornerback Grant Haley (36) tackles Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) during the second half of a preseason NFL football game in Cincinnati, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Joshua A. Bickel/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Los Angeles Rams quarterback Bryce Perkins (16) runs for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of a preseason NFL football game in Cincinnati, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Joshua A. Bickel/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay watches against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of a preseason NFL football game in Cincinnati, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Joshua A. Bickel/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Cincinnati Bengals place kicker Evan McPherson (2) kicks a field goal against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Cincinnati, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Joshua A. Bickel/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
CINCINNATI (AP) — Jake Browning came off the bench to go 19 of 24 for 173 yards and a touchdown, leading the Cincinnati Bengals to a 16-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday in a preseason game contested mostly by backups.
Tight end Justin Rigg caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Browning with 4:34 remaining to secure the win in the rematch of last season's Super Bowl, which Los Angeles won 23-20.