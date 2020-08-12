Brosseau's leadoff HR sparks Rays in 8-2 rout of Red Sox

Tampa Bay Rays' Manuel Margot celebrates with Willy Adames (1) after scoring on a ground-rule double by Brandon Lowe during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Boston.

BOSTON (AP) — Mike Brosseau led off the game with a home run, Yandy Díaz and Hunter Renfroe each had two RBIs and the Tampa Bay Rays continued their offensive onslaught against the Boston Red Sox in a 8-2 win Tuesday night.

Brosseau, Díaz and Manuel Margot had multihit games as Tampa Bay won its fourth straight game. The Rays had a season-high 16 hits in an 8-7 win to open the four-game series Monday.

Tampa Bay starter Andrew Kittredge exited with right elbow soreness after throwing only five pitches. Kittredge was pitching in an opener role after recording the final two outs for his first career save on Monday.

John Curtiss (1-0) pitched 2 2/3 innings of one-run ball in relief of Kittredge.

Michael Chavis and Alex Verdugo each hit RBI singles for the Red Sox. Martín Pérez (2-2) allowed two runs on three hits and struck out five in 5 2/3 innings after tossing five scoreless innings in a 5-0 win at Tampa Bay last Wednesday.

Boston has lost seven of its last 10.

Willy Adames reached on a one-out single and was doubled in by Margot to begin a six-run seventh. Brandon Lowe pinch hit for Brosseau after a Mike Zunino walk and lined an RBI double.

Díaz hit an RBI single, Lowe scored on a passed ball and Renfroe followed with a two-run double.

Brosseau hit Pérez’s sixth pitch of the game into the Rays’ bullpen in right for his first career leadoff homer.

Chavis singled to center in the second and Verdugo singled to shortstop in the eighth to produce the only Red Sox runs.

WE WANT THE CUP

The hand-operated Fenway Park scoreboard in left field hasn’t listed out of town baseball scores with no fans present, but “Carolina vs. Bruins” was displayed in support of the Bruins’ playoff series with the Hurricanes.

However, a yellow “P” was hung up on the board following the game’s postponement to Wednesday after the Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets played to five overtimes at the Toronto bubble.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: Kittredge was being evaluated and is day-to-day. … LHP Brendan McKay (undisclosed) was shut down for seven to 10 days due to shoulder irritation that dates back to last season. McKay was building up for a return when he began experiencing tightness. … RHP Yonny Chirinos (right triceps inflammation) played catch Tuesday and feels “really, really good,” manager Kevin Cash said. Chirinos is on track to throw a bullpen session in the coming days.

Red Sox: 3B Rafael Devers (left ankle) was not in the lineup for a second straight game. Devers hit in the cage, fielded ground balls and did some running Tuesday. “He’s doing way better,” manager Ron Roenicke said. … 1B Mitch Moreland returned after tweaking his left knee Sunday against Toronto. … LHP Josh Taylor (undisclosed) could return in a week while LHP Darwinzon Hernandez (undisclosed) is slightly behind his timetable.

UP NEXT

Rays: LHP Blake Snell (0-0, 3.38 ERA) seeks his first win of the season Wednesday. Cash said he’s hoping for at least five innings out of the former AL Cy Young Award winner.

Red Sox: RHP Zack Godley (0-1, 3.97 ERA) will pitch on three days’ rest, but Roenicke said the plan is for him to make more of a conventional start.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports