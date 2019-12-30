Brooks, Clarke lead Grizzlies past Hornets, 117-104

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) goes up to shoot as Memphis Grizzliescenter Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) goes up to shoot as Memphis Grizzliescenter Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. Photo: Karen Pulfer Focht, AP Photo: Karen Pulfer Focht, AP Image 1 of / 13 Caption Close Brooks, Clarke lead Grizzlies past Hornets, 117-104 1 / 13 Back to Gallery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 20 points, rookie Brandon Clarke added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies sent Charlotte to its fifth straight loss, beating the Hornets 117-104 on Sunday night.

Jonas Valanciunas scored 16 points, and Jaren Jackson Jr. added 14 points and 12 rebounds for Memphis.

Malik Monk led Charlotte with 18 points off the bench and provided a fourth-quarter boost that pulled the Hornets within single-digits. Devonte’ Graham had 16 points and 10 assists, but was 5 of 18 from the field, including 3 of 12 from outside the arc. P.J. Washington also scored 16 points for Charlotte.

Each time Charlotte made a run, the Grizzlies answered, including the final six minutes after the Hornets pulled to 99-91. Brooks scored the next three baskets in the lane, and Memphis led 105-91.

There were times in the third quarter when Charlotte got within five points only to have the Grizzlies push the advantage back to double digits. Memphis held an 86-75 lead heading to the fourth.

Charlotte struggled shooting early, converting on three of its first 16 shots. That helped Memphis build the lead to 20 before settling on a 56-46 Memphis lead at the break.

TIP-INS

Hornets: Graham started 0 of 4 from 3-point range, then connected on a desperation 41-footer against the shot clock in the second quarter. ... C Cody Zeller scored 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting. ... Graham has three straight games of double-digit assists and has multiple 3-pointers in 13 straight games.

Grizzlies: Ended December with an 8-8 record. ... F Jae Crowder sat out with left ankle soreness. He also missed a game Dec. 14 with the same problem. Kyle Anderson started in Crowder’s place, Anderson’s second start of the season. ... Rookie Ja Morant had six points, his lowest-scoring game of the season. He had seven assists.

UP NEXT

Hornets: At Boston on Tuesday.

Grizzlies: At Sacramento on Thursday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports