British Open hopeful for 75% capacity, without chaos of PGA DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer May 25, 2021 Updated: May 25, 2021 6:20 p.m.
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Along with the coastal views at Kiawah Island for the PGA Championship, it was the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic that a major championship actually sounded like one.
A larger gathering could happen on the other side of the Atlantic.