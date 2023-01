PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Dominic Brewton came off the bench to score 20 points, including six in overtime, and Alcorn State beat Prairie View A&M 77-68 on Monday night.

Brewton made 7 of 12 shots and all six of his free throws for the Braves (7-10, 4-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Dontrell McQuarter and Byron Joshua scored 14 apiece. McQuarter grabbed eight rebounds and Joshua notched four assists. Jeremiah Kendall pitched in with 12 points and 14 rebounds.