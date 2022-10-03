Brewers' playoff hopes end despite 6-5 win over Diamondbacks

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Hunter Renfroe homered in a ninth-inning comeback and singled home the winning run in the 10th but the Milwaukee Brewers were eliminated from postseason contention on Monday night despite a 6-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Brewers knew at the start of the night they could earn the NL's final wild-card spot only if they won their last three games while Philadelphia lost three straight. Milwaukee's chances ended nine minutes after their walk-off when the Phillies (87-73) beat the beat the Houston Astros 3-0 to clinch the National League's third and final wild card.