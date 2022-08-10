Braves call up top prospect Grissom, bring back RHP Yates

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
BOSTON (AP) — The Atlanta Braves called up prized prospect Vaughn Grissom to play second base Wednesday and brought back former Padres closer Kirby Yates from a rehab assignment — nearly two years after he last pitched in the big leagues.
The 21-year-old Grissom was in the lineup, batting ninth for the second of two games at Fenway Park. He takes over for Orlando Arcia, who was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring he sustained running the bases in Atlanta’s 10-inning victory Tuesday night.