Bradley's hit in 10th gives Brewers 6-5 victory over Padres STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer May 27, 2021 Updated: May 27, 2021 5:24 p.m.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jackie Bradley Jr.’s two-out hit off the right-field wall brought home Omar Narváez in the 10th inning to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 6-5 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday.
Willy Adames hit a three-run homer with four hits and four RBIs to help the Brewers earn a four-game split. The shortstop, acquired from Tampa Bay last week, also threw out the potential go-ahead run at the plate in the eighth inning.