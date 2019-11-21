Boys basketball team starts practices

Baldwin's Carmelo Anthony looks to make a move during a practice on Monday. (Star photo/John Raffel) Baldwin's Carmelo Anthony looks to make a move during a practice on Monday. (Star photo/John Raffel) Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Boys basketball team starts practices 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BALDWIN - New Baldwin boys basketball coach JJ Eads started his practices on Monday for a Panther team which opens the season on Dec. 10 at home against Traverse City Christian.

Between JV and varsity, Eads said he had about 21 players. By Tuesday or Wednesday, he anticipated having his roster all but set.

"We had some guys who played last year," Eads said. "I know they graduated some seniors last year. We have some new kids and younger kids. It's kind of a mixed bag."

Eads has set up some scrimmages for his team. On Saturday, the Panthers will be at Morey Courts in Mount Pleasant to play five different schools. On Nov. 30, Baldwin will host a scrimmage at 11 a.m. with Hesperia.

Another home game in December is on Dec. 12 with Pentwater. Baldwin plays at Marion on Dec. 17 and at Manistee Catholic Central on Dec. 19.

A showdown with Crossroads Charter Academy is on Jan. 7.