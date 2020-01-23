Bowling team set for two home meets

BALDWIN -- The next couple of weeks are going to be very busy for Baldwin boys bowling team.

Coach Donn Slimmen's team will be home the next two Saturday at the Baldwin Bowling Center.

Baldwin was at Scottville on Saturday. The A team, lost two points out of a possible 30 while the B team lost four of a possible 30 points.

The B team for Baldwin bowled against Mason Country Central.

"There were no scores to report, nothing fantastic, Slimmen said.

A team bowlers for Baldwin were Adam McClure, Remington Owens, Logan Theisen, David Kolenbrander and Jesse Pancio. The B team consists of Jalik Hawkins, Mike Calvender, Derek Mock, Joe Demos and Naizier Brown.

"This weekend will be our regularly scheduled meet," Slimmen said. "The meet on Feb. 1 is a makeup for the one we missed on Jan. 11. The opponent, Slimmen said, isn't known until the date of the meet. Action this Saturday starts at 10 a.m.