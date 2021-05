BALDWIN - The Baldwin Bowling Center is hoping to have a successful summer.

"It's slowing down a little bit and we're trying to get some short season leagues going," owner Nick Miller said. "I just finished my last league from the fall and hopefully will start June 2 at 1 p.m. to put a small senior league together. Pretty much I'm considering someone over 50 years old a senior.

"Then I'll also put together a Tuesday night mixed league, any combination three-person teams that will probably be starting the middle of the month in June."

The Thursday night men's league finished up two weeks ago and Tuesday morning finished up this week.

"It's a quiet time," Miller said. "I'm closed on Mondays. I do have bike night on Wednesday night. We grill outside on the patio.

"You don't have to have a bike to come in. We have food and drink specials and barbecue outside."