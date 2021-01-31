Boum scores 20 to carry UTEP past UTSA 69-51

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Souley Boum had 20 points as UTEP beat UTSA 69-51 on Saturday night.

Jamal Bieniemy had 16 points and 10 rebounds for UTEP (8-8, 4-6 Conference USA). Keonte Kennedy added 10 points and 14 rebounds. Bryson Williams had nine rebounds.

Keaton Wallace had 15 points for the Roadrunners (8-9, 4-6). Jacob Germany added 11 points. UTSA totaled 22 second-half points, a season low for the team.

The Miners evened the season series against the Roadrunners with the win. UTSA defeated UTEP 86-79 last Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com