Boston University edges Bucknell 74-71

BOSTON (AP) — Javante McCoy's jumper with 29 seconds left snapped a tie, Max Mahoney had a double-double and Boston University beat Bucknell 74-71 on Saturday in a regular-season finale.

Mahoney added a free throw with 12 seconds remaining then Bucknell's Walter Ellis missed a 3-pointer.

Mahoney had 23 points, becoming the eighth Terrier to reach 1,500 career points, and grabbed 10 rebounds. Javante McCoy had 17 points for Boston University (18-13, 12-6 Patriot League). Walter Whyte added 13 points.

Boston University totaled a season-high 49 points in the second half after trailing 30-25 at halftime.

Jimmy Sotos had 19 points for the Bison (12-19, 8-10). Andrew Funk added 15 points. Walter Ellis had 11 points.

Boston University also defeated Bucknell 77-57 on Feb. 1.

