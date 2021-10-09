Boomer: Brooks 2 late TDs, No. 6 Oklahoma beats Texas 55-48 STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Sports Writer Oct. 9, 2021 Updated: Oct. 9, 2021 4:35 p.m.
DALLAS (AP) — Kennedy Brooks ran for 217 yards and two go-ahead touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including a 33-yard romp with 3 seconds left, and sixth-ranked Oklahoma beat No. 21 Texas 55-48 on Saturday in the Red River rivalry that will soon move to the Southeastern Conference.
The Sooners (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) appeared to be trying to set up for a game-ending field goal when Brooks instead broke free for a sprint to the end zone.
STEPHEN HAWKINS