Bohm's HR helps Phils beat Nats after 3 1/2-hour rain delay DAN GELSTON, AP Sports Writer Sep. 11, 2022
1 of12 Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm throws his bat after striking out in the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Philadelphia. Laurence Kesterson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins hits a three-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Philadelphia. Laurence Kesterson/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Philadelphia. Laurence Kesterson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 A fan waits out a rain delay after the second inning of a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Philadelphia. Laurence Kesterson/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins gestures after hitting a three-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Philadelphia. Laurence Kesterson/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper (3) is safe at second base on a single by J.T. Realmuto before Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) can make a catch during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Philadelphia. Laurence Kesterson/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Fans wait out a rain delay by the Philadelphia Phillies dugout after the second inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Philadelphia. Laurence Kesterson/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Washington Nationals' Joey Meneses hits a single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Philadelphia. Laurence Kesterson/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alec Bohm hit the go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 7-5 win over the Washington Nationals on Sunday night in a game interrupted 3 hours, 36 minutes by rain.
Bohm raised his right arm and pointed toward the clear sky after his 11th homer of the season sailed into the right-field seats for a 7-5 lead. Rhys Hoskins hit a three-run homer for the Phillies and had four RBIs.