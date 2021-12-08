Blackwood blanks reeling Flyers as Devils end 4-game skid TOM CANAVAN, AP Sports Writer Dec. 8, 2021 Updated: Dec. 8, 2021 9:56 p.m.
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Mackenzie Blackwood made 25 saves and the New Jersey Devils snapped a four-game skid and sent the reeling Philadelphia Flyers to their 10th straight loss, 3-0 on Wednesday night.
Jesper Bratt had a second-period goal and assisted on a power-play goal by rookie Dawson Mercer later in the period. Michael McLeod scored into an empty net late as the Devils beat the Flyers for the second time in 10 days.