Bishop leads No. 19 Creighton past cold-shooting Hoyas 63-48

WASHINGTON (AP) — Christian Bishop scored 17 points and No. 19 Creighton capitalized on Georgetown's worst shooting performance in a decade while rolling to a 63-48 win on Tuesday night.

Creighton (15-5, 11-4 Big East) avenged an 86-79 loss to the Hoyas in Omaha, Nebraska, last Wednesday and won for the fifth time in six games.

Georgetown (5-10, 3-7) had elevated its play while winning two of three since its three-week COVID-19 pause. But against their third straight ranked opponent, the Hoyas looked more like the team that lost eight of its first 11 games.

The Bluejays never trailed and led by as many as 24 points at McDonough Arena. They weren't overly sharp themselves, shooting 44.1% overall and 24% on 3-pointers.

With the 6-foot-7 Bishop making 8 of 11 shots and often scoring at will inside, Creighton held a 38-12 scoring advantage in the paint.

The Bluejays made a season-high 19 steals, with Mitch Ballock and Denzel Mahoney swiping the ball four times apiece. Georgetown, with 24 turnovers, committed more than 20 for the third time this season.

Georgetown shot 27.6%, its worst mark since making 25% of its field goals in a loss to Cincinnati on Feb. 23, 2011.

Ballock had 14 points and had four of the Bluejays' six 3-pointers. Damien Jefferson added 12 points.

Jamorko Pickett led the Hoyas with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Jahvon Blair had eight points, less than half his season average, on 3-of-12 shooting.

Georgetown was fast to shoot 3-pointers rather than work the ball inside against man-to-man defense. The Hoyas launched 20 3s in the first 20 minutes, their most in a half this season and one fewer than their total in their win over the Bluejays.

Georgetown took eight 3s in a row over a 3 1/2-minute stretch of the first half and missed them all. The Hoyas finished 9 of 31 from distance.

BIG PICTURE

Creighton: The Bluejays came out with greater energy than they have in recent weeks and return home after consecutive road wins. The Bluejays are the first major conference team to win seven conference road games this season, their most since 2011-12.

Georgetown: The Hoyas will want to flush what was the first of four straight home games.

UP NEXT

Creighton hosts No. 5 Villanova on Saturday.

Georgetown hosts Butler on Saturday.

