Big Star Lake resident keeps active at Marquette Trails

BALDWIN - Joe Cucinella is among the residents at Big Star Lake who find it convenience to play at Marquette Trails Golf Club.

Cucinella plays in the Wednesday night men's league. There's also a Thursday night league. The virus issue made for a late start but league play seems to be clicking, Cucinella said.

"It's going pretty good," he said. "It seems like the same guys every year."

The league "is pretty competitive," Cucinella said. "It's a handicap score of course. I moved up here four years ago from Grand Rapids. Our summer place is now our residence. There's quite a bit of difference between here and there as far as competitiveness."

Cucinella said he's known course owners Chris and Joe Balulis for many years.

"For an up north course, for the shortness of it, it makes up for it," Cucinella said. "The greens are wonderful. It has a personal touch."

He also plays in a Thursday League at Pilgrim's Run in Sand Lake.

His partner in the Marquette Trails League is Bruce Ondersma.