Big 12 players expected to have impact seasons in 2022 STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Sports Writer April 26, 2022
FILE - TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) makes a one-handed catch in front of Baylor cornerback Raleigh Texada during an NCAA college football game in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. After his 22.1 yards-per-catch average in 2020 that was the best ever for a true freshman in the Big 12 with at least 20 catches, Johnston averaged 19.2 yards and had three 100-yard receiving games last season. Tony Gutierrez/AP
FILE - With his right arm in a sling following shoulder surgery earlier in the week, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez walks onto the field during the tunnel walk before an NCAA college football game against Iowa on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. The success or failure of the Wildcats next season rests largely on whether Adrian Martinez, a four-year starter at Nebraska, is able to bounce back from offseason shoulder surgery and eliminate the interceptions and other mistakes that relegated him to mediocrity with the Cornhuskers. Rebecca S. Gratz/AP
FILE - Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers throws a pass during an NCAA college football game against Kansas State, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. Dekkers is in line to take over for Brock Purdy, the winningest quarterback in school history who set 32 school records while starting the last 46 games. Charlie Neibergall/AP
Some Big 12 Conference players to watch next season:
BAYLOR: Redshirt sophomore Lorando Johnson, a former four-star recruit known as “Snaxx,” is expected to take over the hybrid linebacker-defensive back spot in the Bears defense. Jalen Pitre was the Big 12 defensive player of the year in that role last season. Johnson had only four tackles in eight games last season, and his only start was in the Sugar Bowl when the Bears opened in a dime package with six defensive backs.
Written By
STEPHEN HAWKINS